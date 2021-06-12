Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $17.87 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 206,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. 672,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

