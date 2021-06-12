Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $29.37 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.86% of PDC Energy worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.