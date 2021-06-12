Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $33.58 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,556 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 58.0% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

