Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $36.26 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Saia comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.60% of Saia worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Shares of SAIA opened at $205.66 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

