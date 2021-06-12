Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $36.26 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Saia comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.60% of Saia worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

