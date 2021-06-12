Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $56.01 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Syneos Health accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.71% of Syneos Health worth $56,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,811,182 shares of company stock worth $552,878,187 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

