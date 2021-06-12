Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $65.88 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.67% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $65,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

