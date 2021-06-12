Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 12,829 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.32% of LKQ worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.53 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

