Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 15,029 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.78% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,821. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

