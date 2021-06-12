Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Avient comprises about 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.24% of Avient worth $53,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

