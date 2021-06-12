Palladiem LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palladiem LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,134 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 5.9% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

