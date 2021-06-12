Palladiem LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.0% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Palladiem LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

