Pamp Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.