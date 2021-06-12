Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 65.1% in May

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of PAM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.