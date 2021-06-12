Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 367,715 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Williams Companies worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

