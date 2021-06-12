Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,179,376 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3,550.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Weyerhaeuser worth $43,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

