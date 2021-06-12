Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 168,787 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 301.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

