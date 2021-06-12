Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,279 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $43,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,980,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 510,710 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

