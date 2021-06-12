Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,994 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

ADBE stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $395.41 and a one year high of $541.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

