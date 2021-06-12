Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 896,932 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE opened at $40.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

