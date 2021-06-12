Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 269,524 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

NYSE CRM opened at $240.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $171.27 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

