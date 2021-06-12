Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $41.59 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $41,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.