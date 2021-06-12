Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $42.33 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 132,644 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.