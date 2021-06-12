Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 174,039 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 174,039 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $41,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

