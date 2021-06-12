Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 253,378 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,378 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $42,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

