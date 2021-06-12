Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,770 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of ManpowerGroup worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,328,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $122.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

