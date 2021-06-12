Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Masco worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

MAS stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.46. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

