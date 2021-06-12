Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,927 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Comerica worth $40,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.