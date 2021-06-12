PancakeSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $148.87 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $15.48 or 0.00043865 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $148.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 180,345,651 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

