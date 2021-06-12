PANTHEON X Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $16.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.20 or 0.08272876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00086151 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

XPN is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,707,164 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

