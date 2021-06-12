Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.15

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Pantos has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $181,049.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars.

