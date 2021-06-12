Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head to Head Contrast

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -45.39% -49.29% -23.35%

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $49.24 million 8.18 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -11.09

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paradigm Medical Industries and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

