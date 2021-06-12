Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.96. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

