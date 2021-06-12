Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.59. Parkland shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 291,630 shares traded.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.5193931 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

