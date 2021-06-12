Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,970. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.
About Parks! America
