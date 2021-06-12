PARSIQ Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $532,475.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00151666 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00712924 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

