Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.92. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 112,528 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$819.26 million and a P/E ratio of -136.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.3303552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -472.22%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

