Patientory Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,392.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $17,392.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

