Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.93. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 33,809 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Patriot National Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 11.85% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.