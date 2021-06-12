Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Down 72.8% in May

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PATI opened at $11.36 on Friday. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.