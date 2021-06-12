Patron (PAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,374.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $7,374.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

