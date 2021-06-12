Paytomat (PTI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $58,975.65 and $422.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

