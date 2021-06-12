PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 7,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PCCW has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

