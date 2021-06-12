PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

