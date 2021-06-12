PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.86% of PDC Energy worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.