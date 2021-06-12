Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

