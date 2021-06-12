Peercoin Trading Down 12% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and $40,848.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,978,996 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

