Peet DeFi (PTE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $953,303.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004764 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded down 94.9% against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $67,632.24 and $953,303.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

