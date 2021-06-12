Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Holdings Raised by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,723 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 2.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Peloton Interactive worth $125,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.12. 9,666,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

