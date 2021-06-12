Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares worth $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

PTON stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

